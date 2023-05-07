Captain Cook invests in new cruise ship

[Source: Supplied]

Locally owned Captain Cook Cruises Fiji has invested in bringing in a new cruise ship, Caledonian Sky.

Chief Executive, Allison West says the Caledonia Sky will replace the Reef Endeavour and build on its itineraries which they will reveal later.

West says the ship has 57 suites that can carry 114 passengers.

According to West, Caledonian Sky will introduce to Fiji a new standard of luxury expedition that has never been seen in the country.

“It’s going to lift it all up in terms of facilities, on board experiences delivery and also in terms of itineraries and additional locations no one has ever visited.”

West says the Caledonian Sky which is a long-term charter for them will be arriving in November.

She adds it’s a significant investment not only for them but for the industry.