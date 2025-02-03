News

Cane farmers want voice, not politics

Peceli Naviticoko Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected]

February 3, 2025 4:15 pm

Labasa cane farmers are calling for an independent, non-politicized sugar industry.

The call was made during public consultations on the Sugar Industry (Amendment) Bill 23 of 2024.

Farmer Kandasami Naicker says past political interference has severely affected the industry.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the bill, reinstating elections for Sugar Cane Growers Council members, is long overdue.

Heated exchanges occurred during the consultation.

“But the reason our sugar industry got very, very politicized, that was the main reason. Politics should be kept out of the sugar industry. It must be best in terms of the growth. So that was one reason why it was scrapped.”

There were some heated exchanges during the consultation when the issue was raised by Naicker.

Committee chair Ratu Rakuita Vakalalabure intervened, urging farmers to focus on the bill and avoid personal attacks.

Another farmer, Nabireli Ramabuke, supporting the bill, said the review will ensure growers’ views are heard without political influence, allowing representatives to address issues directly affecting them.

“The thing is that we have to select or elect someone who can listen to us and take our views up. They just need to, if they want, this morning, if they want, just to see that we are approved. Who can listen to us, who can sit down with us, and who can voice whatever we want”

A report on cane farmer submissions nationwide will be presented in parliament next month.

Military will always be an option says Tudravu

COI rewrites to JSC

Kaba granted bail in $766k tender case

Cane farmers want voice, not politics

Sexual offenses against children persists

“No Repeat" scrap may fuel dropouts

Malani seeks signatures for new party

COI to seek legal clarity

I want a clean slate in the Force, says Tudravu

1.6m visitor numbers include VFR travel

Dengue outbreak in Western Division

Drua women's growth impresses Moto

Savea to captain Moana Pasifika

Australia's social media ban for minors exempts YouTube, posing risks

Luka Doncic joins Lakers

Recovery efforts in Washington helicopter-plane collision identify 55 of 67 victims

OFC Pro League applications open in June

Crowd goes wild as Beyoncé wins best country album for "Cowboy Carter"

Trump to cut off funding for South Africa

Fiji Rugby Board set to reshape the game

Teen weightlifters set for international stage

Dunn and Sterling join eastern suburbs

Malolo swim club seizes facilities for Pacific Mini Games

Ravu’s charge not defective, court rules

Fiji lands Google's Bulikula Subsea Cable

High-tech spin for samurai-era ukiyo-e artist Hokusai at Tokyo exhibit

Paraguay’s disappeared: A dictator’s shadow is a roadblock for justice, but a few keep up the fight

Tudravu opts for action over ceremony

Hotel worker charged with online scam

Batiwale is new Online Safety Commissioner

Three Permanent Secretaries shift roles

Inside A$AP Rocky’s trial

Trump says Americans could feel ‘some pain’

The Grammys are here with Beyoncé leading all nominees at a show shaped by the LA wildfires

Dakuwaqa in hot water after alleged attack on teammate

New Orleans flavor to spice up star-studded Super Bowl parties

US ends protections for thousands of Venezuelans

Trump stretches trade law boundaries with Canada, Mexico, China tariffs

Drua focus on set pieces ahead of season opener

Denial delays treatment says FCS

Italian investor eyes Fijian club in Oceania’s new Pro League

Manpower shortages hamper police operations

Navua U16 clinches Southern Youth League title

Village projects power Rewa’s growth

Arsenal crush Man City to stay in title hunt

Bilateral collaboration for housing options

China and Fiji celebrate milestones

Diabetes Fiji praises Foot Care Angels

Students prepare for ROG Leadership Forum

FCS clarifies early release schemes

Man United lose at home as Mateta nets twice

Spurs snap league losing streak with 2-0 win at Brentford

Lomani leads Drua's Super Rugby ambitions

Singh credits strategy for victory over Labasa

Spring Festival Market a success

Finals set in Austria, Singapore

Soldier identified in DC plane crash, data shows helicopter may have been too high

Creating a conducive environment for all

Smith praises 'near flawless' Australia after Sri Lanka thrashing

Ba police strengthen community ties

Police look for missing teen

Trump says U.S. carries out airstrikes on Islamic State in Somalia

Trump imposes tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China, risking trade war

PM to attend national presidential prayer breakfast

Fiji Rugby grapples with power struggles

Flash floods threaten low-lying areas

Tisolo eyes World Cup spot

Police appeal for information on elderly woman

Azim stops Lipinets to win IBO title

Pryde delays return pending review of complaint

Man nabbed with suspected meth at airport

Real Madrid still up for title fight despite shock loss, says Ancelotti

Yaqona, dalo theft crackdown nets arrests

Israeli hostages, Palestinian prisoners released in latest Gaza exchange

U.S. wants Ukraine to hold elections following a ceasefire, says Trump envoy

Volleyball associations demand inquiry on FVF

Consumer Council to strengthen food safety measures

Coach Mason sharpens strategy for Mohammad Ali

Fiji strengthens efforts to boost kava exports

Tongan swim team trains in Fiji

Super Salah at the double as Liverpool go nine clear

New program to boost children’s cognitive skills

Fantastic Forest thrash Brighton 7-0 helped by Wood hat-trick

Muniz grabs late winner as Fulham recover to edge Newcastle 2-1

Southern police officers praised

Hosts fight back to defeat Steve Borthwick’s men

Scotland triumphs over Italy in Six Nations opener

Bus card balance checks available

Wolves move out of the drop zone after beating Villa 2-0

Doucoure scores fastest goal of season as Everton thrash Leicester 4-0

Late Onuachu strike earns Saints second win of the season at Ipswich

Modi to focus on growth, cost of living in India's budget

CWM hospital redevelopment gains momentum

Police seek help to identity accident victim

Financial literacy key to success

Upgraded office to support farmers

Lion dance lights up capital city

Naulivou takes the helm at Fiji Rugby

Medevac plane crashes in Philadelphia with child, 5 others aboard

Rewa dominates Labasa in CVC opener

Tailevu Naitasiri U19 jumps to third place

Woods on senior circuit would be 'a thrill to see' says Langer

Victor Wembanyama stands tall, Spurs top Bucks

18 new cancer cases recorded in January

Strong bond fuels Drua's hopes

Ba FC signs Solomon Islander Gordon Iro

FRCS on track for $3.3b revenue

US restricts helicopter flights after crash, 'black boxes' found

France crushes Wales in Six Nations opener

TRC ensures no re-traumatization

U.S. takes lead over Taiwan in Davis Cup qualifiers

Three Israeli hostages set to be released in latest Gaza exchange

RFMF to only assist in high threat raids

Karla Sofía Gascón apologizes for past controversial posts

US limits helicopter flights after Washington crash, 41 bodies found

FRU awaits visa for new Fijiana coach

TRC empowered to summon witnesses

Coup leaders may face accountability

Labasa hosts Rewa in CVC opener today

Australia reinforces Fiji partnership

OFC hosts workshop on 2026 Pro League

Overcoming barriers to HIV care

India clinch T20 series v England amid substitute drama

'The Prince is back'- Santos hails Neymar's return

Grace Road duo acquitted

Investigators find black boxes after deadly Washington plane crash

Marianne Faithfull, singer and pop icon, dies at 78

Serevi highlights family support as driving force

No suspension for Malimali

Successful training camp for Young Kulas

Price hike for fuel and LPG products

Steps taken to improve food safety standards

CVC opener set to go ahead despite weather worries

CCTV tampered at Nabua Housing

Millions of Hindus take 'holy dip' a day after fatal stampede

FRCS boosts workforce

Diabetes Fiji tackles late diagnosis

Inglis joins club’s NRLW coaching staff

Nora Roberts is happily defying genres, 250 books in

Students alerted about replacement of e-cards

Chivas coach Garcia suspended for kicking James Rodriguez

No political influence in prisoner releases

Heavy rain warning still in force

Support for sustainability efforts

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs dangled victim over a balcony

Trump takes aim, without evidence, at diversity policies over midair collision

Taylor Swift will present at the Grammys

High priority infrastructure plans laid out for CWM

Karawalevu looks forward to facing former team

Justice Ratuvili appointed EC Chair

Germanier shows colourful, beaded haute couture on Paris runway

Schools, businesses remain open despite flooding

Young flanker unsure of future

Bail application filed in toddler death case

Decisive action taken to remove derelict vessels

Final transfer window day sees multiple signings

Colombia government to propose $2.86 billion tax reform

Nicaragua's Ortega expands power

‘Love Me’ movie finds unconventional lovers on quest for meaning

Who is through in Europa League and what's next?

Australia commits more funding for CWMH

Police crackdown registers 22 offences

France's Le Pen condemns death threats against those trying her

Dalot and Mainoo fire Manchester United into Europa League knockouts

Pure Fiji honored at HOTEC 2024

New loan product to boost homeownership

Belgian airspace reopens after short closure over technical issue

Multiple roads closed due to flooding

Teenager Moore sets record as Spurs reach last 16

Man to front court over alleged fraud

Netflix unveils 'Squid Game' season 3 premiere date and preview footage

NATO scrambles for drones that can survive the Arctic

Rwanda-backed rebels bed down in Congo's Goma

Fiji 7s reps to feature for clubs

Courts seek FNPF help with $45M in trust funds

Early start fuels big dreams for Drua Women

Ministry announces key appointments

Tourism boom drives Fiji's economic growth

Coach Chua works to break silence

TRC Chair determined to succeed

Walesi report still under investigation

Naitasiri Rugby prepares for busy season

RFMF has zero tolerance policy on domestic violence

PM commends Lagilagi project

Millions of Hindus take 'holy dip' a day after fatal stampede

TSLS registrations close today

Labasa ready for CVC battle

Don't fall for taxi permit scams

Italian Alps to host 2028 Winter Youth Olympics

Rayalu addresses farming and waterway issues

More than 60 dead in Washington after jet hits helicopter

Graphic novel hero ‘Dog Man’ gets the Hollywood treatment and it’s ruff going

Rabuka promises 1987 coup tell-all

Senikarivi ready to be bolder on the field

TRC operations to start in 14 days

American Airlines flight collides with helicopter in Washington DC

Vakamoce grooms five new faces for Pearls debut

Malimali inquiry stalls amid witness issues

Town maintenance review underway

Affordable housing needed for abuse victims