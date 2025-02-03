Cane farmers want voice, not politics

Labasa cane farmers are calling for an independent, non-politicized sugar industry.

The call was made during public consultations on the Sugar Industry (Amendment) Bill 23 of 2024.

Farmer Kandasami Naicker says past political interference has severely affected the industry.

He adds that the bill, reinstating elections for Sugar Cane Growers Council members, is long overdue.

Heated exchanges occurred during the consultation.

“But the reason our sugar industry got very, very politicized, that was the main reason. Politics should be kept out of the sugar industry. It must be best in terms of the growth. So that was one reason why it was scrapped.”

Committee chair Ratu Rakuita Vakalalabure intervened, urging farmers to focus on the bill and avoid personal attacks.

Another farmer, Nabireli Ramabuke, supporting the bill, said the review will ensure growers’ views are heard without political influence, allowing representatives to address issues directly affecting them.

“The thing is that we have to select or elect someone who can listen to us and take our views up. They just need to, if they want, this morning, if they want, just to see that we are approved. Who can listen to us, who can sit down with us, and who can voice whatever we want”

A report on cane farmer submissions nationwide will be presented in parliament next month.