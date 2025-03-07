Cancer tests in Labasa see low participation

Clinical Nurse Karolina Tamani

The Fiji Cancer Society has launched its first free cancer screening program in the Northern Division but is concerned about the low turnout, particularly among iTaukei women.

Clinical Nurse Karolina Tamani acknowledges that low attendance is expected on the first day, but the lack of participation from iTaukei women is troubling.

She says that late detection and reliance on traditional medicine are major factors contributing to higher diagnoses, urging women in Labasa and nearby communities to take advantage of the free screening initiative.

Article continues after advertisement

Members of the free cancer screening program in the Northern Division

“We have brought the services free to the North, and we know that Labasa is the center of all this, and we, as I said, it’s a bit disappointing to see that the turnout from the iTaukei people is very poor, very low this morning. As I would encourage the women in this area to take advantage of the free service, we’re also coming in to give awareness that cancer can be treated if detected early, and the free screening is something that we have brought; they just come in, talk to us, even if there’s fear.”

Tamani says that cancer is no longer affecting older women, as the youngest breast cancer patient is 17 years old.

“Our youngest victim of cancer, breast cancer, was 17 years old, iTaukei, and has had a mastectomy. So from her young age, it proves to us that it is not the disease of the old people. So we are coming to-day, even if you are a young girl of 13, or 15, or 20s, early 20s, come along. It’s not only that we are not screening for the older women or the older generation.”

The Fiji Cancer Society’s focus is currently on the Northern and Eastern regions, which women of all ages and men over 50 can access, as services such as pap smears, breast examinations, and PSE tests for men who are 50 years and above are limited.

Meanwhile, the three-day free screening services for cancers in collaboration with the Fiji Cancer Society, Ministry of Health, and Bailey Trust will conclude this Friday at the Bailey Trust facility in Siberia Road, Labasa.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.