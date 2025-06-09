FWCC urges empathy after newborn baby discovery

Source: [file photo]

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre is urging a shift from public judgment to empathy following the recent newborn discovery at Fiji National University.

Coordinator Shamima Ali is calling for impactful solutions, safe spaces, and robust support systems to address the silent hardships faced by women.

She says women must always have options and is appealing for compassion on social media, which has recently been flooded by a wave of opinions on the case.

“This is wrong. Society has to stop condemning women and show more compassion, kindness, and support. We must provide support services for women who get pregnant under these circumstances, especially young women. As a society, we must also remove the stigma that surrounds single women getting pregnant without being married.”

She is encouraging tertiary institutions to offer stronger support and create safe spaces where women can speak openly, especially about pregnancies and contraception, to help educate younger generations.

Ali is also urging parents to raise their children with values that will create a positive impact on future generations.

With criticism continuing to surface online, both positive and negative, the FWCC is focusing on paving the way forward for women in similar situations, emphasising understanding and practical support over condemnation.

