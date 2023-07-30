Calibrating measurement instruments crucial

The Regional Quantity Infrastructure Coordinator for the Pacific Island Forum Secretariat Doctor Ulrich Diekmann says it is important to adjust the measurement instruments.

Diekmann says these equipment include weighing vegetables at the supermarkets or filling petrol at the stations, as well as measuring instruments in laboratories.

“When you go to the supermarket, you want to make sure that the weight that the balance indicates is correct and that you get what you are paying for. Same for petrol stations; when you pump petrol for your car, you want to make sure the 20 liters that you are paying for are actually 20 liters.”

A forum was held last week to look at ways to ensure measurement follow the best international practices to protect consumers and enhance the business environment.