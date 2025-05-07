Cabinet to seek Supreme Court opinion

[File Photo]

The cabinet will be seeking an opinion from the Supreme Court on the interpretation and application of the amendment provisions of the 2013 Constitution.

This decision was made in a recent Cabinet meeting.

The cabinet has also approved the engagement of Australian Barrister Senior Counsel Bret Walker for legal representation in the Supreme Court.

Australian Barrister Senior Counsel Bret Walker [Source: The Canberra Times]

It says Walker is one of Australia’s leading barristers, widely respected for his extensive legal experience and advocacy in constitutional, administrative, and appellate law.



Prime Minister, Hon. Sitiveni Rabuka [File Photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka had earlier hinted that the Cabinet was to discuss this approach before endorsing it.

This was after the government failed to secure the 75 majority votes from members of Parliament for the amendment to take place.

The final vote on it was 40 in favor, 14 against, and one did not vote.

Meanwhile, Rabuka had also earlier told FBC News that in the event this attempt fails, then Fiji will have to continue with the current Constitution.

