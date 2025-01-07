Cabinet reshuffle on the cards says PM

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed that the reshuffle will not affect the current Cabinet members but may involve new appointments.

He adds that reshuffle will take place soon.

Rabuka adds that this is to help ease the Prime Minister’s workload.

“Any new members will take over some of the portfolios I hold to ease the burden. And will ensure that we are ready to move into the last two years of our leadership.”

Rabuka adds that the Ministry of Public Works, Ministry of Justice, and Ministry of Health might receive assistant ministers.