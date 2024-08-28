Cabinet gazette 11 public holidays for 2025

The Cabinet has gazetted 11 Public Holidays for 2025.

They are New Year’s Day which falls on a Wednesday, Good Friday which will be on April 18th followed by Easter Saturday and on Monday will be Easter Monday.

Fiji will celebrate its third Girmit Day on Monday the 12th of May while Ratu Sukuna Day will be on May 30th.

Cabinet has also approved Prophet Mohammed’s Birthday for September 8th and the nation will celebrate Fiji Day on the usual October 10th.

The festival of light, Diwali will be observed on October 21st.

Christmas for 2025 will fall on a Thursday and Boxing Day will be on December 26th which is a Friday.