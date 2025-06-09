Cabinet endorses Fiji-Solomon Islands security agreement

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The cabinet has endorsed the Security Agreement between Fiji and Solomon Islands, which sets out a clear framework for any future deployment of Fijian security personnel to the Solomon Islands.

This new Agreement provides a stronger and more formal basis for future cooperation.

The security agreement will ensure Fiji is ready to provide operational support, assistance in maintaining law and order, and contributions to international peacekeeping or relief operations in the Solomon Islands.

At the request of the Solomon Islands Government, Fijian security personnel were deployed in 2021 and again in 2024 to help maintain peace and stability ahead of the Solomon Islands’ national elections in April.

Previously, these deployments were made under the Biketawa Declaration, a Pacific Islands Forum mechanism that enables regional leaders to act collectively in support of democracy and stability.

