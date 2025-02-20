Cabinet approves land reversion

[Photo Credit: The People's Alliance]

Cabinet has agreed that land reserved for the Forestry Department for experimental purposes will be reverted to Mataqali Nadakuvatu.

The land, approximately 7 acres in size, is located within the Tavakubu cemetery extension in Lautoka.

This was part of a larger area of land in Fiji, totalling approximately 3,177 acres, which was purchased by the then-Colonial Government from the relevant landowning units on June 28, 1924.

In January 1999, Cabinet approved the reversion of part of the land to the original landowning units, based on the rationale that it was no longer needed for its original intended purpose.

However, the implementation of this decision was delayed due to interference from landowning units, delays in survey work, and poor record-keeping.

Now that the survey has been completed and registered, the land reserved for the Forestry Experimental Station Government facility will officially revert to its original landowners.

