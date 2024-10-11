Cabinet approves commissioners for FEC

Cabinet has endorsed the appointment of Commissioners of the Fiji Education Commission in its recent sitting.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the Commission will be responsible for examining the whole education system with reference to the roles of government, non-government organizations, tertiary institutions, unions, faith-based organizations and development partners.

Rabuka says it will also be responsible in assessing the current structure, resources, and resourcing of education from pre-school to tertiary institutions, including non-formal, technical and vocational training.

“The Education Commission will review and consider the recent development outcomes from the education summit and make recommendations for improvements in the quality of teaching and leadership of our school system, and the curriculum to meet the needs of the labour market.”

Rabuka adds the Commission will provide recommendations based on the reports on the best way forward for the education sector.