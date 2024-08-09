News

By-election avoided after MPs shift

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

August 9, 2024 12:45 pm

[File Photo]

A by-election was narrowly avoided following the deregistration of the FijiFirst party, which left 26 Opposition MPs without a party affiliation.

Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu clarified that while the MPs could have faced deregistration themselves, they remain in Parliament as independent members.

He says that the transition from a unified party to independent status was necessitated by the Supervisor of Elections’ decision to deregister FijiFirst.

Article continues after advertisement

This legal shift, Ratu Naiqama states resulted in the MPs being recognized as independents, fundamentally altering their role in Parliament.

“You’re not sacked from parliament. You’re still a member of parliament, but you all now work in groups because you can’t be working together as one, even though you came through one party. But this is how you operate. That, again, is democracy. You’re just showing the true colors of democracy that exist now.”

In the wake of the party’s deregistration, Ratu Naiqama says the independent MPs have reorganized into two blocs—one with 16 members and another with nine.

He says this restructuring has allowed them to remain active participants in parliamentary proceedings, avoiding the need for a by-election that would have affected all 26 seats.

However, one MP, Alvick Maharaj, has yet to confirm his position as he awaits a decision on his appeal against the deregistration of FijiFirst.

Ratu Naiqama adds that Maharaj will determine his status in Parliament pending the outcome from the Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa.

 

By-election avoided after MPs shift

Bail variation denied for Sayed-Khaiyum

Village deterioration sparks government action

Syringes found in Suva’s public toilets

Regional cooperation tops FFMM agenda

MPs told to take disputes to court

Nematode concerns impact Ginger trade

Vuma project under government review

Officer charged with multiple sexual offences

Man facing alleged murder charges to face court

Two men to front court over alleged financial deception

Baselala shines for ACS

Late try secures win for Bucalevu

Natabua thumps Nasinu

Tuva gets support for rugby

Paris review ongoing says FRU

Kangana Ranaut sued for Rs 40 crores after posting morphed image of Rahul Gandhi

US, Qatar and Egypt push urgent talks with Israel and Hamas

Niusawa zips Naitasiri Secondary

Still no police report on Ferris wheel incident

Akshay Kumar donates Rs. 1.21 crore for Haji Ali Dargah renovation ahead of Khel Khel Mein release

Learning experience for Votualevu

Russia battles Ukrainian troops for third day after shock incursion

Pacific markets GM appointed

Gibbes new forwards coach for Drua

U.S. to take on France in Paris dream final after close call

Philippe Petit recreates high-wire walk between World Trade Center’s twin towers on 50th anniversary

UK riots halted by police, communities but country remains on alert

Romulus’ actors battled lifelike creatures to bring the film back to its horror roots

Harris leads Trump by 5 points in Ipsos poll

McLaughlin-Levrone smashes world record to retain 400m hurdles crown

New policy ensures fair trade for all: Professor Prasad

Israel kills 40 Palestinians in Gaza airstrikes amid fears of wider war

Michelle Pfeiffer is heading to Montana.

Regional Foreign Affairs Ministers to meet

Tabuya highlights job disparity

Chiefly title vacancies reduced

Bucalevu remains firm in Raluve outing

MSME programs achieving success

Botswana's Tebogo becomes Africa's first 200m champion

President encourages young athletes to balance sports and school

Act review to help expand veterinary workforce

Australians jubilant as sports-mad country bags record gold at Olympics

Over 30,000 minors benefit from dividend payout

Pacific Islands hold first plastic dialogue in Funafuti

Second hottest July breaks 13-month record streak, EU scientists say

Baby Bula Boys create history

Nabua Secondary remains in Deans competition

CWM Masterplan launched

Khalsa College ready to topple Dawasamu

NCD survey to refine health strategies

MGM wants more history

DPM addresses concerns over courier fees

Round 13 DPL matches set for the weekend

Daugunu retains spot

Five-year plan for FCS

Vendors want pedestrian crossing

NZ cruise into OFC U-16 Men’s Championship final, qualify for FIFA U-17 World Cup

Tappoo to open new department store at Nausori plaza

Rapper Nelly arrested for suspected drug possession

Wong in Suva to boost Pacific relations

Rajkummar Rao to join hands with Manushi Chhillar for the first time

Ananya Panday wins IAA Brand Endorser of the Year Female Award

FRU backs FSSRU’s ruling

Thousands of counter-protesters rally after riots

Expert advise by Ravai for Deans teams

Fiji pioneers new health modules in NCD survey

Skipper adamant for a win

Cancer impacts most Fijian families: Chan

More than 30 surfers to compete

Salary hikes and flex hours to retain civil servants

AI can aid Fijians in addressing challenges

Health facilities require proper upgrade

India's Phogat retires after failing to make weight for gold medal bout

Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2 to release early next year

Government targets high-level business activity

Democrats Harris, Walz test Midwest credentials at rallies in Michigan and Wisconsin

Climate change threatens traditional livelihoods

Taylor Swift Vienna concerts cancelled after attack threat

Perera honored with Advocacy Achievement Award

Fast-finishing Hall grinds out 400m gold for US

Mall development to boost jobs and businesses

Egypt asks its airlines to avoid Iran airspace for three hours

Sunny Deol starrer Lahore 1947 to have a ‘never-before-seen’ extensive train sequence

Vicky Kaushal wins IAA Brand Endorser of the Year Male Award

Student grant payments delayed

FNU wins 2024 Inter-Tertiary Moot Competition

Women’s role in disaster resilience is key

Tense Israel in waiting as attack threat looms

Shaitaan makers begin work on the sequel

Defense counsel yet to decide on appeal

US judge tosses much of Mexico's lawsuit against US gun makers

FSC worker dies

Sidharth Malhotra is shooting his next titled Mitti in Uttarakhand

Police ramp up security for Deans

Retired and non-vaccinated dental hygienists re-engaged

Off-season training boosts Votualevu

Young Kulas to play gruelling matches before World Cup

Re-install railways says Singh

MoE to address USP concerns

Tewa thankful for the opportunity

Fiji, India explore direct flight

Kava Bill and medicinal cannabis legislation to boost economy

Strong business growth anticipated in Suva

Minister highlights lack of employment records for graduates

Australian Craig 'sorry' after Paris cocaine arrest

Over 100 entries for UniFiji’s poetry competition

New Bookshop "Baka Books" Opens in Suva

Bangladesh army refused to suppress protest, sealing Hasina's fate

People to have say about constitution says PM

Yusuf has faith in Baby Bula Boys

Fiji on right economic and sustainable growth track

Minister protects reputation of tertiary institutions

Tickets for Raluve and Deans available online

FBC allocation clarified by PM

Bansod cops jail term

Freedom of choice in sports should be celebrated

Fish Cage Culture System work starts

County in New York bans wearing masks to hide identity of Gaza war protesters

49ers grant WR Brandon Aiyuk permission to seek trade

FICAC given time to file submission in Vosanibola Case

Algerian Khelif wins women's semi-final amid gender dispute

Reverend Dr Banivanua passes away

Chinese cities swelter in record heat, rice-growing regions under threat

Tamannaah Bhatia to star in Karan Johar and Preeti Simoes’ upcoming production

Minister directs Bucalevu’s participation

Food and kava but not welfare of farmers: Singh

Side focuses on mental preparation

Karan Aujla announces third New Delhi show

Russia says forces repel Ukrainian armored raid in Kursk region

New flight links Fiji to the world

132 teams for schools netball

Investigation into Northern Air incident commences

PM stresses importance of airport upgrades

SSKMC leads Western Zone Cricket Comp

Program development for 3x3 in Oceania

Mutual consent on changes to Pharmacy Act

Ireland's Harrington has no more 'mountains to climb' after second gold

Fiji Airways announces Nadi-Dallas service

Democrats Harris, Walz campaign together for first time as White House ticket

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play notorious Assamese judge Upendra Nath Rajkhowa in his next

Man sentenced for meth possession

Israeli forces kill at least 11 Palestinians in West Bank clashes

Border 2 cast to be unveiled in a GRAND event

Costa Rica with US help nabs 21 suspects linked to human trafficking

President Murmu visits Nadi temple

Sampson joins Drua as new attack coach

UK expands jail capacity to house anti-Muslim rioters

Billy Ray Cyrus finalizes divorce from singer Firerose 3 months after filing

$21 million upgrade for informal settlements

Dominant Thomas lands first 200m global title

LTA converts 460 RSL licenses

Grants to boost youth entrepreneurship

Kamala Harris picks Minnesota governor for vice president

President Murmu lauds Fiji-India relations

Coach grateful for Ryan and Baber

India reaffirms commitment to a peaceful and stable Pacific region

Lami High ready for RKS

Fiji-India relations expand beyond culture

Mistrust and KPIs highlighted as issues on FSCGC report

Discipline pays off for Kabara lads

Condition of the Moala jetty a concern

Food vendors want new infrastructure

Basketball-France claim rip-roaring win over Canada to reach last four

Fiji signs MOU for emergency desilting PPP

It feels pretty good to join my mother as an Olympian: O'Sullivan

Government pushes for medical tourism

High-level talks deepen Fiji-India ties

Youngsters get chance to be noticed

PNC tickets now available

Fiji's climate change fight commended

Fund clarifies Lyndhurst acquisition

Cricket Fiji off to Qualifiers

Minister works on ginger improvement plan

Sayed-Khaiyum can be treated locally: Dr Kaloucava

Young Kulas return from Australia

Ratu Wiliame bestows highest honor on President Murmu

Farmers attack Indigenous people reclaiming land in Brazil

PM Rabuka and India reinforce bilateral relations

Sarajevo Film Festival to honor Hollywood's Meg Ryan, John Turturro

Debby, now a tropical storm, soaks northern Florida

Fiji-India relations foster positive path for the region

Exclusive: US personnel wounded in attack against base in Iraq, officials say

DPM Prasad looks at Fiji-India cooperation

Prasad reveals rising costs from private GP use

India’s President commends Serevi

Project to set example for other villages

Labasa’s economy shows positivity

Schools have right for media ban says Muamua

Shop owners should provide restroom

Fiji U16 on track to create history

Samoa's Alex Rose makes historic Paris Olympics track and field final

43 charged for 65 counts

President Murmu lauds Fiji’s multiculturalism

FAO consultants study Fiji's sugar industry

US Supreme Court declines to halt Trump's sentencing in hush money case

President Murmu impressed by Fiji's warm welcome

Another Rauluni shines

Basketball 3x3-Dutch men win gold over France, Germany women defeat Spain

France through to the final