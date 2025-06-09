Businesses unite for mental health cause

[File Photo]

Mental health has become a priority for the Suva Retailers Association, as it plans a series of fundraisers in the coming months.

The initiative comes amid growing concern over the impact of mental health challenges across the community.

Suva Retailers Association President Jitesh Patel states that the issue affects people from all walks of life.

He shares that businesses, community groups and individuals will be encouraged to take part, with the aim of raising awareness, supporting services and strengthening community support in the city.

“For 2026, we have a few plans in place. As an organization, we take social responsibility quite seriously. We are planning to have a couple of fundraisers, especially on mental health and related issues.”

Patel adds the effort will be ongoing, with mental health becoming a key focus of the association’s outreach work.

Alongside this, the association plans to install more rubbish bins and improve footpaths and walkways.

He adds that the projects are part of a wider plan to keep Suva clean and accessible, while addressing issues such as blocked drains and general maintenance through practical, long-term solutions.

