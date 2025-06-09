Business forum opens doors for investors and partners

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

Fiji is taking its business community to New Zealand with the Fiji Business Forum 2025.

It is set to be held in Wellington and Auckland.

The mission aims to promote trade and investment opportunities that benefit Fijian businesses and communities.

The delegation will be led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Communications Manoa Kamikamica and includes around 40 representatives from agriculture, manufacturing, and service sectors.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Officer Kamal Chetty states the forum will reflect the commitment of both countries to strengthen economic ties and create opportunities for communities and businesses.

He adds that bringing Fiji’s business community to Wellington and Auckland opens doors to collaborations that will contribute to the prosperity of both nations.

The initiative is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Trade, Investment Fiji, Fiji Trade Commission Australia & New Zealand, the New Zealand Fiji Business Council, the Fiji New Zealand Business Council, and the Fiji High Commission in New Zealand.

Pacific Trade Invest New Zealand, Grant Thornton, and New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, along with the Fijian diaspora in New Zealand, have also played a key role in supporting business meetings and engagements.

The visit follows a successful trade delegation from New Zealand to Fiji earlier this year. Fiji aims to strengthen the economic partnership, not just through discussions, but by achieving tangible results in exports, jobs, and investment.

New Zealand is a key partner for Fiji, as a major source of tourists, remittances, and a market for Fijian products including kava, bottled water, seafood, and garments.

Two-way trade between the countries stood at $1.39 billion as of March 2025, and Fiji is actively working to grow this figure toward its $2 billion trade goal by 2030.

The engagement of the Fijian diaspora in New Zealand remains a priority, as their skills and resources are vital to fostering mutually beneficial growth between the two countries.

