Burst pipe on road turns into ‘fountain’

[Source: Supplied]

A resident has raised concerns about a burst water pipe in the middle of Toorak Road in Suva.

Umesh Chandra said despite reporting the issue to the Water Authority of Fiji, the issue has not been addressed.

“There has been a burst water main right in the middle of Toorak Road opposite a supermarket which has turned into a fountain with water shooting up around 3-5 meters high,” he said.

“The problem was reported to WAF more than 12 hours ago but no action has been taken until now. Vehicles are dodging this and it can become a traffic hazard.”

In response to queries from FBC News. WAF said they were waiting for Fiji Roads Authority approval and the issue would be resolved today.