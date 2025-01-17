Bukuya to get dedicated health inspector

The Minister for Health has revealed plans to establish a dedicated post for a health inspector in the Bukuya medical area in Ba.

This follows the concerns raised regarding the seasonal cases of Leptospirosis, Typhoid Dengue and Diarrhea.

Minister for Health Dr Atonio Lalabalavu toured the facility today and had a talanoa session with the staff.

Nadi Sub-Divisional Health officer Amos Zibran expressed appreciation to the minister for the visit, describing it as a significant step toward addressing healthcare needs in the area.

“We are putting up a post of a health inspector for Bukuya medical area, who is, who will be based here, and would work closely with our health team to improve water, sanitation and hygiene conditions for Bukuya.”

The Minister also assured the medical professional at Bukuya that there are plans to introduce additional services, including oral health care, to better serve the community.

This visit marks another milestone in advancing Fiji’s primary healthcare goals, fostering hope and determination among healthcare workers and the communities they serve.

During his visit, the Minister reiterated the government’s dedication to achieving universal health coverage, emphasizing the importance of accessible and quality healthcare for all.