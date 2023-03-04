Building partnership key to sound employment relations: Singh

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Employment contracts, absenteeism and non-issuance of notice periods including workers’ attitudes and ethics are affecting businesses.

This was highlighted by members of the Labasa Chamber of Commerce during a meeting with Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh.

Singh says building partnerships is crucial for sound employment relations between business communities, workers and policymakers.

He says working in partnership creates an environment conducive to economic efficiency, motivation and productivity.

Labasa Chamber of Commerce President Satish Kumar says the business community is looking forward to working with the new government and is grateful to receive the Employment Minister to discuss areas relating to employment and productivity, and especially how to best serve the interests of the people.



Acting Permanent Secretary, Atish Kumar also highlighted the need to engage in meaningful discussions with workers through the Labour Management Consultation Cooperation Committee which is a bipartite forum to deliberate on employment and productivity issues.