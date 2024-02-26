Build infrastructures that endure says Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad with IMF Deputy Managing Director Bo Li [Source: Fiji Government]

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad has emphasized the necessity for resilient infrastructure that endures.

During their visit to Namoli Village in Lautoka, the Minister and IMF Deputy Managing Director Bo Li were confronted with a seawall that was built only a few years ago but is already eroding.

Prasad stressed the importance of involving the IMF Deputy Managing Director Bo Li, as partners play a crucial role in addressing climate-related issues.

The Deputy Prime Minister is adamant about delivering the best for the people.

“I think it’s very important for the IMF Deputy Managing Director and the team and for us to be able to visit community like the one we visited in Namoli and show how critical it is to build infrastructures that is of quality.”

Prasad emphasizes the significance of building community resilience, pointing out that the Namoli project did not endure.

“What we saw was something that was built in 2019 and is now falling apart and there is saltwater intrusion into the village and the quality of the material and the villagers told us very candidly what happened.”

Meanwhile, Bo affirms that the IMF remains committed to supporting vulnerable people in vulnerable communities.