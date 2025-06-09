BSP boosts rural healthcare with new medicine storeroom

[File Photo]

BSP Financial Group has delivered a major boost to rural healthcare with the completion of a new storeroom for essential medicines at the Nayavu Nursing Station.

The project, which included internal upgrades to shelving and cabinet space, now allows the facility to store and manage a wider range of medications critical for the growing population of over 4,000 residents in the area.

BSP Country Head Haroon Ali says this reflects the bank’s commitment to supporting the Ministry of Health’s mission to provide equitable healthcare across Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are confident that enhancing the pharmaceutical storage capacity at this rural health facility will ensure the timely delivery and consistent supply of essential medicines to patients.”

Beyond the infrastructure, BSP staff and their families also volunteered their time to assist on-site—a hands-on contribution Mr. Ali says, is at the heart of the bank’s community work.

“We’re especially proud that our projects are powered not just by funding, but by heart, as our staff and their families contributed their own time and energy.”

The Medical Officer-in-Charge, Dr. Harieta Atalifo, says the new facility gives them confidence to maintain supply and deliver timely care, something especially important in a rural setting.

This project is part of BSP’s broader Corporate Social Responsibility program, which focuses on health, education, and the environment.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.