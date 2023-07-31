British Army recruitment still on hold

[Source: The Independent]

The British Army recruitment in all Commonwealth countries are still on hold.

This is confirmed by British Ambassador to Fiji Dr Brian Jones following the increasing bogus recruitment agencies reported.

Dr Jones says nobody is authorized to recruit people to be enlisted in the British Army.

“We take it very seriously that nobody is authorized to conduct tests, invitations anything other than the British government so if anybody has these cases of bogus agents, we suggest talking to the Fiji Police and also talking to us here at the High Commission and we can make sure that people are dealt with swiftly.”

Dr Jones says they will be very clear when the open window comes for recruitment as they will advertise it through the Fijian media.

Over 3400 Fijians are currently enlisted in the British Army.