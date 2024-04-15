Blood donations play a vital role: Naulivou

The Fiji National Blood Service recently held a series of blood drives in Suva to boost the blood supply, particularly to support the Paediatrics Cardiac Suva program.

Fiji Blood Bank Coordinator Alumeci Naulivou highlighted the critical need for a steady blood supply to treat patients with various medical conditions, including anaemia, accidents, cancer, and surgical procedures.

Naulivou says that medical facilities require approximately 50 pints of blood daily, and donations play a vital role in saving lives.

She adds that blood donation can impact up to three individuals, as blood components like red blood cells, plasma, and platelets can be separated and used for different medical needs.

The FNBS encourages healthy individuals between 16 and 65 years to donate at Blood Centers in CWM, Lautoka, and Labasa hospitals, emphasizing the simplicity and accessibility of the donation process.