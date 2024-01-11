Biologist emphasizes on Shark conservation

[Source: Supplied]

The Shark Reef Marine Reserve serves as an important part in maintaining the marine ecosystem thriving.

Marine Biologist Tom Vierus says the aim is to protect the eight species of sharks that exists in Fiji waters.

He says the reserve that is situated in between Beqa Waters provides a refuge for the critically endangered species.

“In Fiji’s Shark Reef Marine Reserve there is 8 different species that you can encounter there and none of them are critically endangered but some if them are vulnerable, some of them are near threaten and some of them are endangered so basically what the reserve does it give them a little safe haven.”



Marine Biologist Tom Vierus

Ocean Science Researcher from the University of the South Pacific Dr Kerstin Glaus says involving the community in this conservative effort is vital.

“And we also have to include local communities, people who depend on the marine resources so that everybody is on board and that actually people realise that we are not against each other but we all should share the same overall working goals that our oceans are still alive and with a lot of biodiversity.”

Shark Conservation efforts have been fortified since the Shark Reef Marine Reserve Act was gazetted in 2014 and stakeholders are trying to create awareness about Fiji’smarine ecosystems.