Banaban women products thrive in local market

Hard work, unity, and determination have always been the keys to success for women in rural communities who utilize natural materials to create income-generating products.

This has been shared by Terakano Takisau, the Founder and Director of Banaban Virgin Coconut Oil.

She is renowned for her leadership in an island-based business, producing a product that has elevated Rabi Island’s presence in the local market and tourism industry.

Takisau says that Banaban Virgin Coconut Oil is an organic business that started in 2014 on the idea of generating income for women on Rabi Island.

She adds that to date, a total of 10 more products have been launched, indicating the successful growth of the business.

The main supply market is the pharmacies, supermarkets, market vendors, and local resorts in Vanua Levu, including Namale Resort, Cuosteau Resort and Musket Cove Island Resort.

However, they still have challenges and other plans, including international markets which is one of their future plans to increase the profitability of the virgin coconut oil on Rabi.

They also aim to have Rabi a fully certified organic island, and also to export marketing outside Fiji.

Meanwhile, the business has employed women of Rabi and assisted them with their family needs and they have also been part of many expos around Fiji with the aim of putting Rabi on the world market and also helping the women to be more financially sustainable.