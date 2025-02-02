Balancing legacy and innovation in Pacific radio

2DAY FM Radio announcers, from left: Zahif Mohammed, Jim Tukuna and Pauline Heather.

Radio’s resilience in the Pacific lies in its ability to adapt, and balance traditional services with emerging digital platforms like podcasts and social media.

This was highlighted by Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union’s Head of Radio Andrew Davies while marking World Radio Day at the Pacific Media Partnership Conference in Suva today.

Davies stresses that radio’s continued importance, especially during emergencies, stems from its adaptability.

However, he states that broadcasters now face the challenge of maintaining traditional services while embracing the digital shift to engage audiences across multiple platforms.

“Smaller broadcasters where you have less resource, you have less staff, and you have to try and balance both those things. And I think digitally, podcasting is becoming a growing medium. In the Pacific it’s still relatively new, but there’s also digital content, social content, and videos. So it’s about balancing every day, how many resources do we keep maintaining for our radio services.”

Pacific Island News Association Manager Makereta Komai also emphasized that despite technological advancements, radio remains crucial for remote communities in the Pacific.

She states that radio needs to evolve in the digital age, but must also retain its core strength as a reliable source of communication and information.

