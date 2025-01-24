Bainivalu intends to meet Mason

Senior Barrister Janet Mason

Chief Registrar Tomasi Bainivalu says he intends to meet with Senior Barrister Janet Mason to address serious allegations being made by the New Zealand lawyer.

Mason is participating as Counsel Assist in the Commission of Inquiry in determining the validity of Barbara Malimali’s appointment as Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Recently her integrity has come under scrutiny after details surfaced that she has legal matters before the New Zealand Law Society.

However, in the past few days, Mason has continuously acknowledged that she has disclosed these cases in her application to be part of the COI.

Mason alleges that her applications have been tampered with and that she has been accused of dishonesty.

In response, Chief Registrar Tomasi Bainivalu says he will look into Mason’s file upon his return from leave, including her initial application.

He says that he will then make a statement after giving evidence before the Commission of Inquiry.

Bainivalu says the allegations of tempering of applications from his legal practicing unit are serious.

The Chief Registrar has also acknowledged the response by Mason to a brief sent to her last week and adds that he is having talks with Mason and intends to have a discussion after the presiding of the COI.