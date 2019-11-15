Bainimarama urges Fijians to prepare for TC Yasa

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has called on Fijians to prepare for the impending cyclone.

Bainimarama says Tropical Cyclone Yasa is now over open waters between Fiji and Vanuatu and expected to move towards Fiji from tomorrow.

He has urged communities to use this time to trim tree branches, clean drains, board up homes, prepare emergency kits, and take other steps to keep homes and communities safe.

Article continues after advertisement

“Know the location of your nearest evacuation centre. If you can, use “Find my EC” by texting “EC” to 132877 using Viber, messenger or SMS. Otherwise use the NDMO website or call 3319250.”

The PM has called on Fijians not to be caught off guard by the storm.

He has reiterated that people need to stay out of floodwaters, especially children as they do not want to see reports of young lives lost due to lack of supervision.

“These waters are deadly, unpredictable, and can carry debris that can maim or kill. We don’t want to see reports of young Fijian’s lives lost due to a lack of supervision.”

Bainimarama has also reminded Fijians to listen to warnings from the authorities.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>