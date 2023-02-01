Bainimarama given time to vacate PM's residence

The entrance to the Prime Minister's Residence.

The government is giving former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama more time to vacate the official PM’s residence.

It has been 40 days since Bainimarama’s government lost to the People’s coalition government.

Acting Permanent Secretary to the Office of the Prime Minister Pita Wise did not disclose who will foot Bainimarama’s bill during this period.

Wise says Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka made a commitment that Bainimarama will move when he is ready.

“The directive that was given to me is that he should be given time to move, whether he moves tomorrow or next week, he (the former Prime Minister) will be in a better position to answer but as I said I would like to reiterate the point that I made earlier, he should be given time. How much time – I wasn’t given the exact time for him to move out.”

The Acting PS says the due process will be followed when asked what government will do if Bainimarama doesn’t vacate the PM’s residence.