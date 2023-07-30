Ba province calls for BOT scheme

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

The Ba Provincial Council has called for the implementation of the Build, Own, and Transfer scheme.

This has been confirmed by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka during a Talanoa session with the National Resource Owners.

He says the Build Own and Transfer, or BOT, Scheme was used during the Soqosoqo ni Vakavulewa ni Taukei government, where provincial buildings were built through government assistance.

Recently, he received requests from the Ba Province for the coalition government to reconsider providing assistance to the 14 provinces in Fiji.

“So under the BOT scheme, provinces buildings were constructed, then used by the government till it was paid off, then the property was transferred to the provinces.”

Rabuka adds that one of the great examples of the scheme is the Ro Lalabalavu House, Namosi House, and Kadavu House.

He urges members of the Natural Resources Owner Committee to utilize their resources into capital where the resource owners can benefit from owning property.