Ba businesses urged to close

Business houses in Ba have been urged to close from 12 pm to 2 pm today as a mark of respect for the late Vinod Patel.

The request comes from the Ba Town Council and the Ba Chamber of Commerce, allowing business houses and staff to attend the funeral of the late Patel.

Patel, a prominent businessman, soccer administrator, and former politician, passed away at the age of 84 on Friday.

Well-known for his multifaceted contributions to the community, Patel served as the chair of Vinod Patel and Company Limited, a significant entity that owns a chain of hardware shops across the country.

He also served as a councillor and mayor of the Ba Town Council, earning recognition for his effective leadership during two successful terms