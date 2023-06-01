Automation of passenger arrival cards proposed

Tourists arriving into the country. [File Photo]

Work is in process on proposed automation of passenger arrival cards to enhance the immigration and border control processes.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration is working alongside the United Nations Development Programme and the Japan Digital Agency to align immigration processes with the government’s overall digital transformation strategy.

Minister Pio Tikoduadua says the arrival card is a crucial document that captures important information about travellers entering Fiji, including their personal details, travel itinerary, and health declaration.

Tikoduadua says the current manual process is time-consuming and can lead to errors and inconsistencies.

He adds that with the increasing number of visitor arrivals to Fiji, processes need to be modernized to ensure that border control is effective and efficient.

Tikoduadua says the automation of Fiji’s passenger arrival card or digitization of the arrival processes sets the stage for a future with seamless entry experiences, advanced data management, and robust security measures.