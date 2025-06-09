Authorities unite to tackle internet service issues

[File Photo]

The Consumer Council of Fiji, the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission and the Telecommunications Authority of Fiji have partnered to address widespread consumer concerns over internet services in the country.

This joint initiative follows a nationwide survey by the Consumer Council, which highlighted key issues such as unreliable connectivity, fluctuating prices, slow speeds, poor customer service, and limited access in rural and maritime areas.

Consumer Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says the agencies are now working together to improve service quality, ensure fair pricing, enhance complaint resolution, and hold internet providers accountable.

She adds that the collaboration aims to deliver accessible, affordable, and reliable digital services for all Fijians, recognising internet access as essential for education, business, health, and social connection.

