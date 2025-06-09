Authorities respond to major fire in Raiwaqa

[Source: Taru Tuuwai/ Facebook]

A fire broke out early this morning along Grantham Road in Raiwaqa.

FBC news understands that it started from the Rups warehouse and believed to have spread to the Raiwaqa bus garage at around 12.30 am.

Videos circulating on social media show authorities at the scene attempting to contain the blaze.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC News understands that the National Fire Authority remained at the site for over four hours.

The authorities managed to contain the fire by 4 this morning.

The NFA is yet to release an official statement on the incident.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.