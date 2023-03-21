Australia pours in more school help

Finance Minister, Professor Biman Prasad during the signing of an additional funding assistance with the Australian government.

The Ministry of Finance has today signed an additional funding assistance of $15.4 million with the Australian government.

Finance Minister, Professor Biman Prasad says the grant will help assist in the rebuilding and rehabilitation of nine schools and two medical facilities in the Northern Division.

Professor Prasad says the assistance is timely given that students of the nine schools are still studying in tents.

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad commended the continuous assistance provided by the Australian government in the education sector, including the COVID19 vaccines, security, defence, and climate change as part of the vuvale partnership.