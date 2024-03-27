Aukerea further remanded while five bailed

Lautoka High Court

42-year-old Jale Aukerea who is facing drug related charges has been denied bail by the Lautoka High Court today.

Aukerea and 15 others are charged with unlawful importation of illicit drug, unlawful possession of illicit drug, possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime, relating to the importation and transportation of the illicit substances with an estimated street value of more than two billion dollars.

He had applied for bail but was refused today.

Meanwhile 29-year-old Nancy Mateyawa, 29-year-old Iosefo Roqica, 27-year-old Maika Yabakivou, 40-year-old Issac Lesiyanawai and Michael Pickering have been granted bail today.

They have all provided two sureties each who paid a bail bond of $500.

The five have also been told to not interfere with any witnesses, not to change their residential address, surrender their travel documents and stick to their curfew.

Earlier today, the prosecution also extended an offer of immunity to the five accused.

Acting DPP John Rabuku says additionally, they will be approached to consider switching sides and providing testimony for the prosecution.

Bail hearings for five other individuals connected to the case, namely 31-year-old Cathy Tuirabe, 44-year-old Ratu Aporosa Davelevu, 30-year-old Ratu Osea Levula, 44-year-old David Heritage, and Viliame Colawaliku will have their bail hearing on the 10th of next month.

The other accused include 32-year-old Justin Ho, 22-year-old Louie Frank Logaivau, 30-year-old Sakiusa Tuva and 29-year-old Keanie Mcpherson, who await further legal proceedings in connection to the massive drug seizure.