Artist call for more awareness on arts for younger generation

A prominent local artist, Josua Toganivalu has called for more awareness on traditional and contemporary art for the younger generation in Fiji.

Toganivalu says this is a way to protect and maintain the practice of art.

“Most of the time for the kids – before, it used to be seen as something that is a waste of time. When you are scribbling on the paper, crayon … slowly people are starting to recognize art and the benefits that comes with it.”

Toganivalu says not every child is able to excel academically, and there is a need to encourage them to tap into their god-gifted skills and talents.

He is one of 13 artists who are displaying their work at the inaugural Savusavu Art and Fashion Week at Daku Resort.

The week-long exhibition will conclude with a fashion show on Friday.