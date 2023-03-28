Artist call for more awareness on arts for younger generation

A prominent local artist, Josua Toganivalu has called for more awareness on traditional and contemporary art for the younger generation in Fiji.
Toganivalu says this is a way to protect and maintain the practice of art.
“Most of the time for the kids – before, it used to be seen as something that is a waste of time. When you are scribbling on the paper, crayon … slowly people are starting to recognize art and the benefits that comes with it.”
Toganivalu says not every child is able to excel academically, and there is a need to encourage them to tap into their god-gifted skills and talents.
He is one of 13 artists who are displaying their work at the inaugural Savusavu Art and Fashion Week at Daku Resort.
The week-long exhibition will conclude with a fashion show on Friday.