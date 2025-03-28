Archbishop demands focus on climate victims

Archbishop Peter Loy Chong

The voices of those suffering the most from climate change remain unheard.

Head of the Catholic Church in Fiji Archbishop Peter Loy Chong highlighted this during the Public Lecture on Climate Change, titled “Victims’ Narrative of Climate Change: The Missing Voice,” last night.

He highlights the urgent need to bring the voices of those most affected by climate change to the forefront.

Article continues after advertisement

Focusing on the Pacific Islands, Archbishop Loy Chong stresses the devastating effects of climate change on local communities in the country and beyond, shedding light on findings from a recent Monash University study.

He says the study revealed a glaring omission in climate change discussions, those who are bearing the brunt of the crisis are seldom heard.

Archbishop Loy Chong says while the global conversation often centers on empowerment and leadership, the real stories of suffering from shoreline erosion, rising sea levels, and frequent cyclones are overlooked.

He adds despite contributing minimally to global carbon emissions, the Pacific Islands are facing some of the most severe consequences of climate change.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.