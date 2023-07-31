APTC boosts trainer capacity in TVET sector

The Australian Government, through the Australia Pacific Training Coalition, is collaborating with local technical and vocational education and training institutions to boost trainer capacity in the TVET sector and lift the number and quality of skilled workers in Fiji.

More than 60 trainers from various training institutions recently completed the International Skills Training Trainer and Assessor course and the Advanced Trainer and Assessor course to build their capacity and improve skills-based training delivery in Fiji.

APTC delivered the program in collaboration with the University of the South Pacific Pacific TAFE and the Higher Education Commission Fiji as

The achievements of the graduates, which included more than 40 women, were celebrated at a graduation ceremony.

APTC Fiji Country Director for Fiji and Tuvalu, Gareth McGrath says IST is a program that allows participants to critically reflect upon their teaching practices and evaluate the best ways of delivering training to students.

The training was delivered in three blocks between March and April this year.