ANZ CEO’s visit reaffirms commitment

ANZ New Zealand CEO Antonia Watson [Source: ANZ News]

ANZ New Zealand CEO Antonia Watson will be visiting Fiji next week as part of her week-long tour of the Pacific.

Watson, who manages ANZ operations in New Zealand and the Pacific region is keen to deepen her engagement with local stakeholders during her trip.

Watson expressed enthusiasm about the visit, noting the strong performance of ANZ’s team in Fiji.

She is looking forward to meeting with customers and local businesses to gain a better understanding of how we can enhance our support for the Fijian economy.

ANZ Fiji Country Head Rabih Yazbek emphasized the significance of Fiji to the bank.

He states that Fiji is a cornerstone of our Pacific operations and they have proudly served this market for 143 years.

He says this visit is crucial for reinforcing the bank’s relationships with customers and stakeholders in the country.

Yazbek also mentioned that ANZ’s efforts are focused on providing robust support to customers and the broader Fijian community.