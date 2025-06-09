Anti-corruption expert stresses need for independent media

[File Photo]

Anti-Corruption Program Coordinator at the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, Dan Zafrir, says empowering the media is crucial in promoting government transparency and accountability.

He stresses that a lack of funding is hindering the media’s ability to expose corruption and raise public awareness.

He says that ensuring media independence is equally important so that journalists can report fairly and without bias.

Zafrir believes that reliance on government funding can limit journalists’ freedom, making it difficult to report honestly on corruption and weakening the media’s role in holding power accountable.

“Independence is another issue tied to funding, but not only. Fiji has a really complicated history, a very rich history, when it comes to the balance between government, civil society, and media. I think we’ve seen a really blessed opening, but we need to keep the momentum, and we want to see media keep pushing for that momentum for further openness, for more reporting, and for greater freedom for the public to engage with what the government is doing.”

He adds that they are working with the Pacific Islands News Association to collaborate with Fijian journalists and organisations.

Pacific Regional Coordinator for Transparency International, Losana Tuiraviravi, says they are planning more conversations with Fijian media to hear their views and understand what support they need to report on corruption in the country.

“The conversations that have happened over the two days have mainly focused on mapping the perception of corruption in Fiji.”

She says fighting corruption requires everyone to work together, not just one group, but communities, businesses, government, and civil society.

