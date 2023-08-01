Another fatal accident, death toll climbs to 56

A 41-year-old man died after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a head-on collision last night along the Queen’s Highway near Malamala in Nadi.

Police say the victim allegedly lost control of his vehicle causing it to veer onto the opposite lane where it crashed into a cane harvester.

The incident occurred at around 8pm.

Officers from the National Fire Authority had to retrieve the victim from the car.

He was rushed to the Nadi Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police say a post-mortem examination will be conducted to confirm the cause of death as the investigation continues.

The Police are urging drivers to take extra caution while on the road particularly during the current weather spell.

Police say the visibility will be poor and as such necessary safety precautionary measures should be adopted at all times.

The road death toll currently stands at 56 compared to 21 for the same period last year.