Another bail variation application by Sayed-Khaiyum

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

The Suva Magistrates Court is expected to hear a bail variation application filed by former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum next Monday.

This as Sayed-Khaiyum needs to go for his overseas medical treatment.

Defense lawyer, Devanesh Sharma informed the court that his client has travelled previously and had complied with the conditions.

Article continues after advertisement

The state counsel today informed the court that they need seven days to respond to the application.

The matter has been adjourned to 17th June.

In this matter Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with one count of abuse of office.

It is alleged that Sayed-Khaiyum authorized the government to pay taxes for former Supervisor of Election Mohammed Saneem without requisite approval from the Constitutional Offices Commission and the President.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem is charged one count of receiving a corrupt benefit.

It is alleged that Saneem solicited and received a corrupt benefit for personal gain while serving as the Supervisor of Elections.

It is alleged that between June 1, 2022, and July 31, 2022, Saneem, in his capacity as a public official, unlawfully sought and received a benefit exceeding $50,000 in deductible tax relief on his back pay from a senior government official.

Meanwhile the state has made filed motion and affidavit to consolidate the charges which has been objected by the Sayed-Khaiyum’s counsel on the basis that there is a possibility of defense being cut short.

This matter has been adjourned to 16th of July.