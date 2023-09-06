Annual Tourism Fiji NZ roadshow a success

[Source: House of Travel (Hobsonville)/ Facebook]

Tourism Fiji has hosted the annual Fiji Roadshow across four cities in New Zealand last week.

Starting in Wellington, Tourism Fiji warriors and personnel welcomed a total of 40 agents to the show where industry discussions and knowledge was shared.

This successful event was then followed by evening shows in Christchurch, Hamilton, and Auckland, which brought in a total of 255 engaged Matai agents.

Tourism Fiji says the Roadshow has also brought in a wide variety of trade partners to meet with the 16 Fijian industry partners.

It says for the first time, Cloud 9 jumped onboard as a new industry partner to present its product to NZ.