Anare Jale praises the government

Opposition member Anare Jale has praised the government for its intensive effort in containing COVID-19.

In his address in parliament, this afternoon Jale acknowledged the work is done by the Ministry of Health, frontline workers, and the disciplined forces.

Jale has also acknowledged the role of Non-Governmental and faith-based organizations in reaching out to needy families and raising awareness about COVID-19.

“At this juncture, I wish to acknowledge the Government in the successful containment of the virus and in curtailing community transmission. I also wish to thank the development partners for the development persistence received to the Ministry of health contributing to the success in containing the virus.”

Jale adds while Fiji has been successful in the on-going containment efforts focused on border control, the country is still vulnerable to those coming in from COVID-19 impacted countries.