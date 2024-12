An investigation is currently underway into an alleged break-in at the Land Transport Authority’s office in Vatunibale, Labasa.

FBC News understands that the alleged incident occurred last night.

It is believed that a safe was stolen from the office.

However, details regarding the missing items have yet to be confirmed as the police investigation continues.

Questions have also been sent to the LTA, and we are awaiting a response.