All allegations to be investigated says PM

All allegations made in Parliament last week against the Police force will be thoroughly investigated.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in his address to the nation says all allegations of police heavy handedness, or victimization of non-coalition party followers that were raised in parliament by FijiFirst MPs will not be ignored.

During Parliament last week, Opposition MPs such as Semi Koroilavesau alleged that the Police Special Branch was harassing FFP supporters and youth.

PM Rabuka says the Minister for Home Affairs will liaise with the Fiji Police Force in ensuring that this practice, if true, is nipped in the bud.

He says all other allegations linked to political events of 1987, 2000 or 2006 will be referred to the National Reconciliation and Unity Commission, once it is set up and operational.

The PM says he plans to embark on a nationwide tour starting in March, so that he will be able to talk to the people and to offer his personal assurance that the Coalition Government is a Government for all.

He adds that he will also invite my three deputy Prime Ministers to do the same.