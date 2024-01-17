Alignment of foreign investments with policy goals vital

The Trade Ministry stresses the critical importance of ensuring that direct foreign investments align closely with policy objectives.

Permanent Secretary Shaheen Ali highlights a common issue where countries aspire to attract foreign investors, but often overlook planning how to achieve these goals.

Ali stresses the need to build trust with partners for groundbreaking commitments in trade services.

The Permanent Secretary underscores the importance of seeking foreign skills and technology for enhancing national capabilities.