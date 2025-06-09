Alarming increase in domestic violence and property crimes

Fiji has seen a rise in serious non-sexual crimes, with 32 counts filed in High Courts last month affecting 18 victims.

A total of 25 people were charged, including one juvenile, according to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The offences include aggravated burglary, robbery, theft, assault causing actual bodily harm, acts intended to cause grievous harm, criminal intimidation, and property damage.

Some cases involve police officers.

Domestic violence remains a major concern.

A 37-year-old man was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm, criminal intimidation, and breaches of a domestic violence restraining order and bail after allegedly attacking his 33-year-old de facto partner and threatening her with a kitchen knife.

A 24-year-old man allegedly assaulted his 24-year-old de facto partner, while a 49-year-old woman faced charges for grievous harm and damaging her 50-year-old partner’s vehicle.

Other violent cases include an 81-year-old man charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm for stabbing a 24-year-old victim and a 21-year-old man charged for striking a 38-year-old man with a cane knife.

One case involved a 27-year-old man and three 35-year-old men charged with repeatedly punching a 29-year-old victim.

Property-related crimes included aggravated burglary, robbery, theft, and attempted aggravated burglary.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with attempted aggravated burglary, serious assault, and property damage.

