Alarming development on HIV

In an alarming development, Fiji could have over 500 new cases of HIV in just the first half of this year – a figure that has already surpassed the total for last year.

The National Substance Abuse and Advisory Council warns that this surge marks a critical public health crisis with potentially catastrophic implications.

Acting Chief Executive, Josua Naisele says as Fiji fights against this relentless epidemic, there are fears this number could further increase with the combination of unsafe usage of needles linked to the abuse of illicit drugs.

“Last Friday, during the board meeting of HIV, the number of people that have been infected with HIV from January to June has increased to 500 plus. This is quite alarming when you talk about the numbers. So the highest cases of HIV seem to be coming from people who are injecting themselves with drugs.”

Activities such as Bluetooth for intravenous drug users amongst the younger population are fueling the rise in new cases of HIV.

Naisele says the use of injectable illicit drugs has exacerbated the spread of HIV.

“You have Bluetooth, Bluetooth drug. When they inject themselves with one needle, and then they use the needle to share among four or five people. So the highest cases of HIV seem to be coming from people who are injecting themselves with drugs.”

Since the first-ever case in 1989, HIV in Fiji has increased by about ten-fold, from 0.7 per 100,000 in 2000 to 7 per 100,000 in 2021.

While the increase has been largely attributed to the improved diagnostic capacity, it is also suspected to reflect a growing epidemic in the country.

Naisele says the stark truth has prompted stakeholders to strengthen their fight against the uphill battle.

In Fiji; there were 275 cases of HIV diagnosed in 2022, it almost doubled to 415 cases last year, and the current projection suggests that the number of diagnoses could double this year.