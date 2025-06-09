Airports tighten security measures

Fiji has taken a decisive step to tighten aviation security after 17 years, reconvening the National Civil Aviation Security Committee and the National Facilitation Committee.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka states the move underlines the country’s commitment to protecting its skies and safeguarding the tourism-driven economy.

Gavoka warns that aviation is more than connectivity, it is an economic lifeline.

He stresses that strict adherence to International Civil Aviation Organization standards is vital to maintain Fiji’s global reputation as a safe destination.

The government is fast-tracking the implementation of advance passenger information and passenger name record systems and rolling out digital identity and biometric technologies to strengthen border security.

Gavoka calls on airlines, regulators, law enforcement, and border agencies to collaborate and defend Fiji’s aviation system.

The committees will review security legislation, update the National Aviation Plan, and tighten operational protocols.

Gavoka describes the meetings as a critical push to close security gaps and secure Fiji’s aviation future.

