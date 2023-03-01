Airline predicts zooming year

Fiji Airways. [File Photo]

Fiji’s tourism demand is on track to beat the pre-pandemic levels of 2019.

Fiji Airways CEO and Managing Director Andre Viljoen says they are seeing the demand for flights and rooms increase way more than 2019, before COVID wreaked havoc.

Viljoen says last year the airline carried a total of 1.3 million passengers and they forecast to cross the two-million mark this year.

Article continues after advertisement

“And our forward-bookings (tickets sold and paid) for the 12 -month period February 2023 – January 2024 are 31.5 % ahead of the same period in 2019 – which is outstanding.”



Fiji Airways CEO and Managing Director Andre Viljoen.

Viljoen says with this, their revenue is expected to reach $1.5 billion, as last year it was $1 billion.

He says these are amazing numbers they are looking forward to for this year.